Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New Investment in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the second quarter worth $411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNTV. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Momentive Global from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $19.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 1.28. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.43 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Momentive Global news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 14,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $279,569.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 18,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $357,405.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,369. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.