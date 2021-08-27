Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases New Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in B2Gold by 11.9% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 10.2% during the second quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 15.6% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 6.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 14.6% during the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.14% of the company’s stock.

BTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.22.

NYSEAMERICAN:BTG opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.93 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. On average, analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

