Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases Shares of 2,136 AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AN. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoNation stock opened at $109.88 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $125.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.38.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.02. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

In related news, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $149,930.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,711,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 181,437 shares of company stock worth $21,170,474. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

