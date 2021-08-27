Keebeck Alpha LP Reduces Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Keebeck Alpha LP reduced its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 47,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

NYSE:PFSI opened at $66.40 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.76 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.02.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 14.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 90,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $5,668,872.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,322,992.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $1,025,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 324,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,147,285 and have sold 239,956 shares valued at $14,823,335. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.