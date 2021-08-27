Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €775.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €775.00 ($911.76) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.26% from the company’s previous close.

KER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €815.00 ($958.82) price target on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €750.00 ($882.35) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €930.00 ($1,094.12) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €804.27 ($946.20).

KER opened at €672.40 ($791.06) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €741.90. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

