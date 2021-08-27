Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group cut its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Aflac were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AFL. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Aflac by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Aflac by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Aflac by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,676. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Shares of AFL traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.75. 13,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,399,767. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.58. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.61%.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

