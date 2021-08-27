Kevin Andrew Robbins Sells 1,500 Shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of Mannatech stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $49,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,845.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Kevin Andrew Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 19th, Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 500 shares of Mannatech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $15,995.00.
- On Tuesday, August 17th, Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 2,000 shares of Mannatech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $61,660.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08. Mannatech, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.96.
About Mannatech
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.
Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Mannatech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mannatech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.