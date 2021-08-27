Kevin Andrew Robbins Sells 1,500 Shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Director Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 1,500 shares of Mannatech stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $49,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,845.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kevin Andrew Robbins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 19th, Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 500 shares of Mannatech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total value of $15,995.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Kevin Andrew Robbins sold 2,000 shares of Mannatech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $61,660.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTEX opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08. Mannatech, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $49.08. The firm has a market cap of $59.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.65% of Mannatech worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mannatech

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through network marketing channels and a website.

