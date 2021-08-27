KeyCorp Cuts Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $116.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $116.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $93.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.94. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory M. Bridgeford purchased 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $99.02 per share, for a total transaction of $505,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,018.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $1,957,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 5.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,722,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,103,000 after acquiring an additional 88,107 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $3,115,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,924,000 after buying an additional 25,375 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.