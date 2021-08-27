Kinloch Capital LLC Acquires 2,748 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Kinloch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 32.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VAW. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 66.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $185.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.65. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

