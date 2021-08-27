Kinloch Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,321 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 79.8% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 48.2% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 175,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,533,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,754,000 after purchasing an additional 122,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.06. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The firm has a market cap of $85.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

