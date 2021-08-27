Kinloch Capital LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Financial accounts for 1.8% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 33.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at $246,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.5% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 81,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 68,349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.17.

Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $122.58 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $125.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.80. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

