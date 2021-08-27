Klaytn (KLAY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $117.05 Million

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $4.19 billion and $117.05 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.68 or 0.00003517 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Klaytn has traded down 11% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,656,028,278 coins and its circulating supply is 2,499,085,721 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

