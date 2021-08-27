Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) Receives €107.18 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €107.00 ($125.88).

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of ETR:KBX traded up €0.70 ($0.82) during trading on Friday, hitting €99.00 ($116.47). 83,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a 1-year high of €117.24 ($137.93). The company has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is €98.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

