KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.91), Fidelity Earnings reports. KNOT Offshore Partners had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 16.40%.

Shares of NYSE KNOP traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.69. 298,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,696. The company has a market capitalization of $582.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37. KNOT Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $11.30 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.76%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s payout ratio is 104.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 332,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,213 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.01% of KNOT Offshore Partners worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of shuttle tankers under long-term charters. Its fleet consists of sixteen shuttle tankers, which are vessels designed to transport crude oil and condensates from offshore oil field installations to onshore terminals and refineries. The company was founded on February 21, 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

