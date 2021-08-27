Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.40 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) will post sales of $4.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kohl’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.55 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.19 billion. Kohl’s posted sales of $3.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s will report full year sales of $19.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.38 billion to $19.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $19.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.47 billion to $20.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kohl’s.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KSS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.24.

Shares of KSS opened at $58.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.34. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.64%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,818,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,353 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,465,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,186,000 after purchasing an additional 276,402 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 6.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,041,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,861,000 after purchasing an additional 298,854 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,785,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,732,000 after purchasing an additional 249,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kohl’s by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,695,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,275,000 after purchasing an additional 73,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

