Komodo (KMD) Trading 10% Lower Over Last Week

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. Komodo has a market capitalization of $135.98 million and approximately $5.62 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $1.07 or 0.00002209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.89 or 0.00310316 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00137785 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.28 or 0.00176553 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008368 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000683 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 127,455,662 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

