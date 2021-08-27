Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded Koninklijke DSM to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke DSM currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get Koninklijke DSM alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $53.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.85, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Koninklijke DSM has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $53.73.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.7252 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke DSM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke DSM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.