Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.900-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.39 billion-$2.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.40 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KTB. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.71.

NYSE KTB traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $56.50. 309,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.30%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kontoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.78% of Kontoor Brands worth $25,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

