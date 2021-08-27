Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kosmos Energy Ltd. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company focused on under-explored regions in Africa. Kosmos Energy Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Shares of KOS opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $882.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64. Kosmos Energy has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,076,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,267,000 after acquiring an additional 866,671 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 21,007,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,781,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $68,443,000 after acquiring an additional 619,644 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,172,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,976,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,895,000 after acquiring an additional 100,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

