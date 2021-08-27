Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Michael J. Koss Sells 16,500 Shares of Stock

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) CEO Michael J. Koss sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $325,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Koss stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.88 million, a PE ratio of 295.72 and a beta of -2.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.76. Koss Co. has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $127.45.

Get Koss alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KOSS. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Koss during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Koss during the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the 1st quarter valued at about $527,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the 2nd quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the 1st quarter valued at about $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Koss Company Profile

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.