Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP Michael J. Koss, Jr. Sells 30,000 Shares

Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) VP Michael J. Koss, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $540,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KOSS stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. Koss Co. has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $127.45. The stock has a market cap of $153.88 million, a PE ratio of 295.72 and a beta of -2.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.76.

Separately, TheStreet cut Koss from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the 2nd quarter worth $329,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the 1st quarter worth $527,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the 2nd quarter worth $617,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koss during the 1st quarter worth $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

About Koss

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

