Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 8,489 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 496.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $195.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.08.

PPG opened at $161.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.95 and a 52-week high of $182.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.66.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

