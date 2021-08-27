Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $2.60 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 30.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,628 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,705,061 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $745,984,000 after purchasing an additional 154,176 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 118,577 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $24,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 42,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 918.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 47,907 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 26.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 164,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,150,000 after acquiring an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Owen sold 11,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.03, for a total value of $2,520,205.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,082 shares of company stock worth $6,267,299 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $213.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $222.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $117.25 and a 52-week high of $223.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

