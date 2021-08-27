Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,590 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $3,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $63.15 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1-year low of $60.31 and a 1-year high of $63.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.97.

