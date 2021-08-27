Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 2,320 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPIB. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPIB opened at $36.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.76. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $36.10 and a 1-year high of $37.19.

