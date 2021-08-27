Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

NYSE EW opened at $116.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.70. The company has a market cap of $72.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $70.92 and a 1 year high of $119.94.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $733,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $3,164,836.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,659,645.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

