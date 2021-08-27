LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Buys New Shares in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTLY. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $212,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $455,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at about $870,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

OTLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 28.83.

Shares of OTLY traded up 0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching 18.30. 1,294,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,071. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 19.99. Oatly Group AB has a 12 month low of 14.87 and a 12 month high of 29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

