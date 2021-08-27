LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Has $25.07 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,287 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $25,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of U. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 494.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In other news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 14,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $1,456,542.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,731,618.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $20,387,943.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,766,824 shares in the company, valued at $447,604,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 765,547 shares of company stock worth $78,623,846 over the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.91.

NYSE U traded up $3.45 on Friday, hitting $123.51. 1,411,433 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,773,343. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.13. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -54.57.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 52.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $273.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.