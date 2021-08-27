LA Financiere DE L Echiquier Takes Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 770 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,329,607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,117,461,000 after buying an additional 145,732 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,160,892,000 after purchasing an additional 79,686 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,234,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,670,993,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,837,478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,789,835,000 after purchasing an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,779,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,346,132,000 after purchasing an additional 61,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded up $51.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,880.08. 1,435,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,394. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,613.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,890.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

