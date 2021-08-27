Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 40.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,083,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,061,648,000 after buying an additional 251,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,710,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $434,967,000 after purchasing an additional 80,880 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,545,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,405,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $286,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,393,672 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,444,000 after acquiring an additional 120,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of LH stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $302.02. 8,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,829. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $170.05 and a twelve month high of $307.53.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.07.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.