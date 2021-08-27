LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.57 EPS

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $2.57, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSE LAIX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,969. The firm has a market cap of $49.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.78. LAIX has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LAIX stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of LAIX at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LAIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About LAIX

LAIX, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of artificial intelligence business. It creates and delivers products and services to popularize english learning. The firm also utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies, and the mobile Internet.

