Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lessened its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,679,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,951,867,000 after purchasing an additional 385,985 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 410,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,165,000 after purchasing an additional 179,622 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth $89,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Lam Research by 16,202.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 114,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,025,000 after buying an additional 113,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 247,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,426,000 after buying an additional 111,140 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research stock traded up $24.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $609.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,469,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,155. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $617.24. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.53 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.63.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,744,610. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

