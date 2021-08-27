Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Issues Earnings Results

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.29 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Shares of LANC traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $179.49. 18 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,113. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.78. Lancaster Colony has a 12 month low of $162.53 and a 12 month high of $201.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51 and a beta of 0.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is 60.85%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LANC. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

