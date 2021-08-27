Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 35,565 Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Class Acceleration Corp. (NYSE:CLAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 35,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Class Acceleration during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Class Acceleration during the first quarter worth about $119,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Class Acceleration during the first quarter worth about $129,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Class Acceleration during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Class Acceleration during the first quarter worth about $294,000. Institutional investors own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

CLAS stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. Class Acceleration Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.67.

Class Acceleration Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Woodside, California.

