Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Increases Position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) by 269.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,204 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACAHU. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $591,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $7,322,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $3,298,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,724,000.

NASDAQ:ACAHU opened at $9.90 on Friday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

