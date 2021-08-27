Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $279,000 in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.09% of ACON S2 Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,357,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,767,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,905,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $4,905,000. 59.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STWO opened at $9.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92. ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $11.44.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

