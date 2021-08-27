Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Purchases 10,500 Shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BCACU) by 78.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Brookline Capital Acquisition were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCACU. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,032,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookline Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of Brookline Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.48. Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Brookline Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the life sciences industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

