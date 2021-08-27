Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $322,000 Position in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13.

Get Maquia Capital Acquisition alerts:

Maquia Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Maquia Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on technology-focused middle market and emerging growth companies in North America.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAQCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.