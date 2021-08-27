Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Takes $322,000 Position in Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCU)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.
Shares of Maquia Capital Acquisition stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.13.
Maquia Capital Acquisition Company Profile
Featured Story: Balance Sheet
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAQCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maquia Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MAQCU).
Receive News & Ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maquia Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.