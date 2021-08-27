Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 6.81%.

Shares of Lantronix stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 622,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,899. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $162.96 million, a PE ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.11. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $6.05.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantronix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lantronix by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lantronix from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Lantronix from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

