LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) PT Set at €85.00 by Warburg Research

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) received a €85.00 ($100.00) price target from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €70.36 ($82.77).

Shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €59.24 ($69.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.21. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €42.34 ($49.81) and a 52-week high of €67.38 ($79.27). The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.39.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

