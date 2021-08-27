Lee Financial Co Invests $42,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock traded up $1.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.72. 1,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.43. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $149.63 and a 52 week high of $210.44.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

