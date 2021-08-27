Lee Financial Co Purchases Shares of 395 iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 67,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Munger & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 30,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,350,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,442,826. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.57. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

