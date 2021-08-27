Lee Financial Co Sells 747 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Lee Financial Co trimmed its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,553 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTDR traded up $1.65 on Friday, hitting $28.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,918. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 4.82. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $357.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $30.69 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

