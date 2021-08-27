Lendingblock Price Reaches $0.0020 (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Lendingblock coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendingblock has a market cap of $1.61 million and $5,798.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lendingblock has traded 82.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lendingblock Coin Profile

Lendingblock (LND) is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 787,162,769 coins. Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

