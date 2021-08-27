Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.740-$0.770 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

Lexington Realty Trust stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.42. 1,426,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,003,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.60. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $13.54.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The business had revenue of $81.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 449,672 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $18,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.