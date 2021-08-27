LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.

Shares of LHCG stock traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.37. 1,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,390. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $170.01 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.17.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LHCG shares. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of LHC Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $240.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

