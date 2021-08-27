LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.300-$6.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion.
Shares of LHCG stock traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $182.37. 1,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,390. LHC Group has a 12 month low of $170.01 and a 12 month high of $236.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.17.
LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LHC Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of LHC Group worth $21,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
