Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Shares Up 1.1%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF)’s stock price shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30. 1,230 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 14,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38.

About Li Ning (OTCMKTS:LNNGF)

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Li Ning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Ning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.