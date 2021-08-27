LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) Insider Purchases $49,216.00 in Stock

LifeMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFMD) insider Corey Deutsch purchased 6,400 shares of LifeMD stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $49,216.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Corey Deutsch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Corey Deutsch purchased 4,000 shares of LifeMD stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $29,480.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Corey Deutsch purchased 12,000 shares of LifeMD stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, with a total value of $81,840.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LFMD opened at $7.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95. LifeMD, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $33.02.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that LifeMD, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in LifeMD during the second quarter worth about $11,860,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 27.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 949,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,182,000 after purchasing an additional 205,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 732,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LifeMD by 18.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 64,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in LifeMD during the first quarter worth about $5,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LFMD. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of LifeMD from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LifeMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

About LifeMD

LifeMD, Inc is a telehealth company, which engages in offering portfolio of direct-to-patient products and services. It combines virtual medical treatment with prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The firm’s network of licensed physicians offers telemedicine services and direct-to-consumer pharmacy to consumers across the United States.

