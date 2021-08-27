Linde (NYSE:LIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $314.70

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $314.70 and last traded at $313.58, with a volume of 6966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $311.32.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.23.

The company has a market cap of $161.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 33,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 61,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,776,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,086,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About Linde (NYSE:LIN)

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

