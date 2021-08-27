Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Sold by Axel Capital Management LLC

Axel Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 776,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,749 shares during the period. Livent makes up approximately 8.5% of Axel Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Axel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Livent were worth $15,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LTHM. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Livent during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Livent in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Livent by 220.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Livent during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Livent alerts:

LTHM stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.60. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $27.27.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LTHM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.12.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.